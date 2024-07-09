Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa’s highly anticipated Punjabi rom-com Jatt & Juliet 3 has painted a contrasting picture across borders. While the film struggles to ignite the domestic box office, it’s finding a warm welcome from international audiences. Keep reading Jatt & Juliet 3’s box office report!

After a promising start, Jatt & Juliet 3 has sputtered in India, collecting only 29.87 crore net after 12 days. The film fell flat on 2nd Monday, with collections dropping to 62 lakh. The movie’s gross India total stands at 35.17 crore, and leaving the film far behind the top spot currently held by Carry on Jatta 3‘s 55.90 crore. The clash with Prabhas’s sci-fi extravaganza Kalki 2898 AD might have dampened Jatt & Juliet 3’s domestic performance.

In the coming days, the film is set to surpass Carry on Jatta 2’s gross India total of 40 crore and take #2 spot in the list of Top 10 highest-grossing Punjabi films of all time. But the question remains will it be able to dethrone Carry on Jatta 3? We doubt!

Carry on Jatta 3: 55.90 crore Carry on Jatta 2: 40 crore Jatt & Juliet 3: 35.17 crore Shadaa: 34.00 crore Chaar Sahibzaade: 33.17 crore Mastaney: 31.25 crore Sardaar Ji: 25.43 crore Honsla Rakh: 25.42 crore Chal Mera Putt 2: 20.20 crore Qismat: 19.25 crore

However, the story takes a dramatic turn overseas. Jatt & Juliet 3 has surprised audiences with a stellar 46 crore collection from international markets. This impressive overseas haul propels the film’s global total to a commendable 81.17 crore.

Looking at the broader Punjabi film landscape, Jatt & Juliet 3 currently sits at #3 domestically, with a significant gap to bridge before challenging Carry on Jatta 3’s dominance. But the international scene paints a different picture. Jatt & Juliet 3 rockets to the #2 spot globally, putting immense pressure on Carry on Jatta 3’s seemingly untouchable 102.00 crore record.

Carry On Jatta 3: 102.00 crore Jatt & Juliet 3: 81.17 crore Mastaney: 74.00 crore Carry On Jatta 2: 58.50 crore Saunkan Saunkne: 57.00 crore Chal Mera Putt 2: 54.50 crore Honsla Rakh: 53.00 crore Shadaa: 51.00 crore Chaar Sahibzaade: 45.00 crore Sardaarji: 38.50 crore

The tale of Jatt & Juliet 3 highlights the increasingly global nature of Indian cinema. While domestic performance remains crucial, strong international appeal can significantly impact a film’s overall success. Jatt & Juliet 3 might not be setting domestic records, but its international prowess offers a glimmer of hope for the makers. If the film continues to resonate with overseas audiences, it might rewrite its box office story and climb the global charts.

