After Salaar, Prabhas has scored another big success in the Hindi market with Kalki 2898 AD. After a good start, the film exceeded all expectations and is already on its way to crossing the 250 crore milestone at the Indian box office. In the meantime, it has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024 by surpassing the lifetime collection of Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter (215 crores). Keep reading to know more!

After Baahubali 2’s tremendous success, Prabhas enjoys a huge market in the Hindi belt. This is why the Hindi distribution rights of his films are sold at a high price compared to other South biggies. The buyers are well aware of the actor’s potential in the Hindi belt. For those who don’t know, Salaar’s theatrical value was reportedly 75 crores. Against it, the biggie earned 152 crores.

For Kalki 2898 AD, the theatrical rights’ value of the Hindi version reportedly stands at 115 crores. Against this cost, the film has already earned a whopping 219.25 crores at the Indian box office in 12 days. So, if we deduct the cost from the collection, returns stand at 104.25 crores, making it a clean success. Calculated further, the Hindi version is enjoying a profit of 90.65%.

As per Koimoi’s box office parameters, a film should rake in 100% returns to be a Hit at the Indian box office. So, by that parameter, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) will need to earn 230 crores to be a clean Hit. The feat seems to be achievable in the next couple of days.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and others in key roles. It released on 27th June 2024. Currently, it is running in five Indian languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

