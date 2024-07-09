It’s been over 10 days, and the euphoria around Kalki 2898 AD is yet to settle down. Be it social media or ground-level discussions, the film is currently the hot topic of discussion. In the Hindi belt, the numbers surprised everyone, as before the release, it felt low on buzz. Prabhas’s stardom and the power of content helped the biggie emerge as a successful affair at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know more!

Post Baahubali, the actor has gained immense fan following in the Hindi belt. Even with mixed to negative reactions, his Saaho did wonders. Adipurush did a business of almost 150 crores in Hindi. Even his Salaar earned over 150 crores in the Hindi dubbed version. Now, with positivity all around, his latest magnum opus has left all these films much behind.

In 12 days, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) has earned 219.25 crores net at the Indian box office, making it the only second Hindi film of the year to enter the 200 crore club. With this collection, the Prabhas starrer also surpassed Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024. For those who don’t know, Fighter earned 215 crores net in India.

Considering a lack of major competition, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) is expected to run successfully for a couple more weeks, and hitting the 250 crore mark looks like a cakewalk. It also has an outside chance of entering the 300 crore club, but everything is dependent on the film’s growth during the third weekend.

Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 are arriving in theatres this Friday, which will definitely impact the screen count of Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi). Let’s see how things will work for the film starting this Friday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

