Kalki 2898 AD is unstoppable at the Indian box office, and it seems that the euphoria will continue for a few more days. While the film has booked the slot to be the next entrant in the 1000 crore club globally, it has already crossed 500 crore net collection in the domestic market. Not just the makers, it has also benefitted Deepika Padukone immensely on a personal level, as she’s on her way to surpass Shah Rukh Khan. Keep reading to know more!

Over the years, Deepika has established herself as one of the leading female actors in Indian cinema. While she was among the top heroines in Bollywood, the Nag Ashwin directorial has boosted her filmography and gave her recognition on a pan-India level. Apart from the critical acclaim, she is also making the noise with her box office credibility.

Before the release of Kalki 2898 AD, we reported that Deepika Padukone was a little short of achieving a 1000-crore collection at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. That milestone was achieved in the first three days, and now, she is going to accomplish an unimaginable feat by surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s post-COVID total.

For those who don’t know, Shah Rukh Khan’s domestic collection in the post-pandemic era stands at 1415.64 crores (Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki), making him the highest-grossing Indian actor post-COVID. Now, Deepika is all set to dethrone King Khan as she’s just 41 crores away from surpassing Khan.

Deepika Padukone’s current domestic collection stands at 1374.65 crores, including Kalki 2898 AD’s updated collection. So, she is expected to surpass Shah Rukh Khan in the next 2-3 days.

Here’s the Indian box office breakdown of Deepika’s post-COVID releases:

83 – 102 crores

Pathaan – 543.22 crores

Fighter – 215 crores

Kalki 2898 AD – 514.43 crores (still running)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Munjya Beats HanuMan’s 241% Returns To Become 2024’s Most Profitable Hindi Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News