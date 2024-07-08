Kalki 2898 AD is enjoying a superb run at the box office. Apart from the main Telugu version, the film is doing great with its Hindi version, which is a major reason why the numbers are so big. In the latest development, the Hindi version entered the 200 crore club in India. The feat has helped Prabhas to make healthy gains in Koimoi’s Star Ranking, even pushing Hrithik Roshan below. Keep reading to know more!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Prabhas earns big with Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi)

Before the release of Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi), Prabhas had a tally of 900 points. With its entry into the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, the actor got credited with 100 points, thus pushing the tally to 1000 points. Now, with the film entering the 200-crore club, the actor has earned 100 more points. So, he currently stands at 1100 points.

Prabhas surpasses Hrithik Roshan

Both the Kalki 2898 AD star and Hrithik are now in a tie with 1100 points. However, as Prabhas’ highest-grossing Hindi film (Baahubali 2’s Hindi version – 511 crores net) has a higher total than Hrithik Roshan’s highest-grossing film (War – 319 crores net), he has been placed higher at 7th position, pushing Hrithik to 8th place.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

