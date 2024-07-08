Kalki 2898 AD has lived up to its pre-release expectations in the overseas market. Prabhas’ Salaar, too, started off on a great note, but after the first few days, it failed to maintain the pace and ended up earning lower than expected. In the case of his latest release, the film has shown a stronghold and has already earned well above 200 crores gross. At the North American box office alone, it has gone above 130 crores. Keep reading to know more!

In the latest collection update, the magnum opus is moving ahead at a brisk pace towards the 900 crore club. In the meantime, it has become the 10th highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office. It has already earned 233.50 crores gross outside India, with North America (USA and Canada) making the major contribution.

As per the latest update, Kalki 2898 AD has grossed around 134 crores at the North American box office in just 11 days. With this, it has already emerged as the 3rd highest-grossing Indian film in the territory. It surpassed the lifetime collection of RRR and Jawan. For those who don’t know, the SS Rajamouli directorial earned 126.30 crores gross in North America. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer did a business of 127 crores gross.

Soon, Kalki 2898 AD will grab the 2nd spot by crossing Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (145.50 crores gross). Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will remain at the top with 183.40 crores gross.

Baahubali 2’s record seems to be in danger due to Prabhas’ own upcoming releases. His Spirit and Salaar 2 have the potential to surpass Baahubali 2 in North America.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

