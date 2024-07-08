Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) has entered the 200 Crore after being in theatres for 11 days. Released on a Thursday, the film has been doing consistent business ever since its release. During mid-week of its release it did see a couple of day-on-day drops. However, the shortfall has been taken care of in the second weekend as a result of which a double century run has come calling.

The film currently stands at 212.50 crores after 11 days in theatres. That’s a matter of celebration since the only other 200 Crore Club film of the year so far is Fighter. Yes, the fact also remains that in 2023 after four films ended up doing in excess of 500 crores last year [Pathaan, Gadar 2, Animal, Jawan], one is now celebrating a double century, something that used to be a norm and was even achieved by The Kerala Story last year. In fact when Dunki and Tiger 3 did this last year, then it was said that they hadn’t worked to their full potential.

Compared to these films, Kalki 2898 AD is a far more expensive films with larger stakes at hand. The good thing though is that the Hindi version is bringing in around 40% of the theatrical revenue since almost as much is coming from the original Telugu version as well and then the rest is taken care of by other south dubbed versions. Hence, if 200 crores+ is also coming for the film just from the Hindi version then that’s notable as well.

On Sunday, the film collected 22 crores, and if Monday starts at a number in excess of 5 crores, then weekdays would bring around 17-18 crores more, at least.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

