It’s the end of a theatrical run of Animal! Yes, the record-breaking journey of Ranbir Kapoor’s monstrous blockbuster has come to a standstill at the worldwide box office. This journey could have been more memorable with the 1000 crore milestone. Nonetheless, what the film has achieved is something way beyond imagination. Keep reading to know more!

Reception of Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film was released on 1 December 2023. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, but word-of-mouth was extraordinary among the targeted audience. While there was already a ground-level buzz, controversies over objectionable content and social media discussions further triggered a wave of curiosity, which eventually helped the film’s box office to grow.

Animal at the worldwide box office

Coming to the collection update, Animal has ended its journey at the Indian box office by earning a staggering 554 crores net, which equals 653.72 crores gross. In the overseas market, it did a business of 257 crores gross. Combining both, the worldwide box office stands at 910.72 crores gross.

It was indeed a dream run at the box office, and the film even had the chance to hit the 1000 crore mark with a solo release.

For Bollywood, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer emerged as the 3rd highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office in the post-pandemic era, after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan. Speaking about the Indian net collection, Animal is the 2nd highest net grosser of all time after Jawan.

More about the film

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Shakti Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Saurabh Sachdeva, Saloni Batra and others in key roles. It was released in five Indian languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

It’s now on OTT

Amid all the buzz, Animal finally made its digital premiere today. Yes, the film is now available on Netflix in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

