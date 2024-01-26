Hrithik Roshan’s mega-budget film, Fighter, is finally showing a sign of flying high at the Indian box office. After an underwhelming performance on the opening day, the film has witnessed a huge jump on the occasion of Republic Day (day 2) in terms of advance booking by coming close to the mark of 14 crores in pre-sales. Keep reading to know more!

Underwhelming start

The Siddharth Anand directorial marked a Thursday release. Ideally, a film of such a huge scale should have gone past 35 crores before capitalizing on the Republic Day holiday. However, as per early trends, the earnings stayed at 22-24 crores. Still, there’s a ray of hope as a solid number seems to be on the cards.

Jump in advance booking

Coming to day 2 advance booking, Fighter has sold tickets worth 13.20 crores gross all across the country (excluding blocked seats). If compared to yesterday’s 8.60 crores gross, it’s a massive jump of 53%. In terms of ticket count, the film has sold around 4.15 lakh tickets in advance.

Target for day 2

Ideally, the Hrithik Roshan starrer should aim to touch 40 crores. Yes, this is too much of a growth to expect, but the occasion of Republic Day can make it happen. So, let’s see how the day progresses for the film.

Reception of Fighter

Released yesterday, the film has opened to polarising reviews from all over. Word-of-mouth is inclined towards positive. It’ll be interesting to see how the biggie performs over the extended opening weekend, as it will set the tone for the opening week and lifetime collection.

More about Fighter

Apart from Hrithik Roshan, the magnum opus also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Rishabh Sawhney and others in key roles.

Across the nation, Fighter has arrived on over 4200 screens and is enjoying a show count of over 13,500 shows.

