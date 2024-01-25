Teja Sajja’s HanuMan has emerged as a big winner at the Indian box office with its Hindi dubbed version. While the collection isn’t in the range of what Kantara achieved, it is still surprisingly good, as there were minimal expectations before the release. In the latest development, the film has already gone past the returns of 100% and has got itself a Hit verdict. Keep reading to know more!

HanuMan’s scored a victory with its Telugu and Hindi version

Originally a Telugu film, the superhero flick was also dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. In the Telugu states, it faced competition with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram during the Sankranti festivities and eventually emerged victorious in a clash with a big margin. Speaking about the Hindi version, it faced negligible competition from Merry Christmas in the Hindi belt. Rest all versions stayed low.

Hindi collection, cost & box office returns

Coming to the Hindi dubbed version, HanuMan has raked in an impressive total of 38.84 crores net at the Indian box office in 13 days. Speaking about the cost, it is learned that the Hindi dubbed version is valued at around 17 crores (inclusive of theatrical rights, publicity, and marketing). If we remove this cost from box office earnings, ROI (return on investment) stands at 21.84 crores. If calculated, this equals returns of 128.47%, which is simply superb for a film with no face value for the Hindi market.

As HanuMan (Hindi) has earned over 100% returns, it’s a box office Hit as per Koimoi’s parameters. It will secure a Super-Hit tag at a collection of 43 crores as it will cross 150% returns.

More about the film

Directed by Prasanth Varma, HanuMan was released on 12 January. Upon its release, the film opened to highly positive reviews from critics, and word-of-mouth has also been positive. Apart from Teja Sajja, it also stars Amritha Iyer, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and others in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

