Things aren’t working completely in Fighter’s favor. On one side, the film is receiving mostly positive reviews, on the other side, its overseas box office has lost a big chunk of business. Yes, we’re talking about the suspension of the film’s release in UAE following an official ban in GCC countries, which will surely impact the overall worldwide collection. Keep reading to know more!

Bollywood’s huge market in UAE & GCC countries

For Bollywood, UAE and GCC countries are among the important contributors to the overseas box office. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan earned well above 100 crores gross here, giving an idea about the potential of Bollywood films. Unfortunately, Hrithik Roshan’s biggie won’t get to enjoy such a lucrative run.

UAE suspends release of Fighter

Earlier, Fighter was officially banned in GCC countries due to its objectionable content, and now, another blow has come in the form of suspension of release in UAE for the same reason. Those who had booked their tickets for the film have reportedly got their amount refunded.

Fighter loses a chunk of overseas business

Speaking about Hrithik’s action entertainers with Siddharth Anand, both Bang Bang and War did good business at the box office in UAE and GCC countries and earned in the range of 40-45 crores gross. This time, the duo returned for the third time with a much bigger film, so it would be safe to say that Fighter will suffer a loss of at least 40 crores gross in its overseas collection.

More about Fighter

Released today across the globe, Fighter has opened to mostly favorable reviews from critics, and even word-of-mouth is good so far. While the opening day performance will be underwhelming, the film might pick up the much-needed pace over the extended 4-day weekend.

In India alone, the film has been released on over 4,200 screens and is enjoying a show count of over 13,500.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

