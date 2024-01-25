After a long wait, Siddharth Anand’s Fighter has finally hit the theatres this morning- eyeing the long Republic Day Weekend. As fans witness the fresh jodi of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone ruling the silver screen, it also stars Karan Singh Grover, Anil Kapoor, and Akshay Oberoi in the pivotal roles. The film has been receiving mixed reviews from audiences and critics and a huge collection is expected on the Day 1 of its release.

After Pathaan, Siddharth now returns with aerial action to blow everyone’s mind. The hype around the film has been high ever since its official trailer was dropped online. While the film was even compared to Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick, the director was quick to rubbish the theories and ask fans to be proud of what is made in their country. On the other hand, the film is high on patriotism and is based on real-life events, including Pulwama Attack in 2019.

Fighter is reportedly made with a whopping budget of Rs 250 crore. Backed by Viacom 18 and Siddharth Anand’s production Marflix, this turns out to be the first big-budget release of this year. Early this month, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas released and received accolades from across the globe. Coming back, amid all the excitement around the film, we bring you the fees of the film’s star cast, which you can’t resist knowing about. The numbers are as per a report in BollywoodLife.

Hrithik Roshan: The actor who portrays the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty, is reportedly the highest-paid actor in the film. The Greek God has reportedly been paid a whopping sum of Rs 50 crore as his fees for his appearance in Siddharth Anand directorial.

Deepika Padukone: The leading lady who steps into the shoes of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni, is the second highest-paid actress of Fighter. Reportedly, the Padmaavat actress took home a cheque of Rs 15 crore- which is 233% less than her co-star’s.

Anil Kapoor: After garnering praises for his performance in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, the veteran actor now takes over the silver screen as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh. The actor was reportedly paid Rs 7 crore for his appearance in Siddharth Anand directorial.

Karan Singh Grover: After a long wait, KSG returns to movies with Fighter. The actor, who portrayed the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, reportedly took home Rs 2 crore as his fees for the film.

Akshay Oberoi: Essaying the role of Squadron Leader Basheer Khan, Oberoi was paid Rs 1 crore for his part in Fighter!

Well, these numbers are based on media reports, and there’s no official confirmation of the same!

