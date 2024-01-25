Fighter Full Movie Leaked: Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone's Film's Pirated HD Version Downloads Available

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s newly released film Fighter has fallen prey to piracy on day one itself. The war drama helmed by Siddharth Anand leaked online on the first day of release and is available for download in HD print. These pirated versions are available on various torrents and websites.

Will Fighter Leak Affect Fighter Box Office Collection?

However, while the entire film has leaked in HD quality, the box office collection of the film might not be impacted by this. In 2023, all the box office blockbusters were leaked online on the day of their release, but trends suggest that the much-aware audiences decided to go against piracy and watch the film in the theaters.

From Jawan to Leo, all the films were available for download, but people preferred enjoying them in cinemas. We are sure even you are the same aware audience who were responsible enough to buy their own set of tickets and watch the film in theaters.

Even if you get lured into watching the film online, sitting on your couches, then here’s what you will miss – a brilliant action entertainer made in a true blue Bollywood style offering the perfect blend of patriotism and valor.

Moreover, war films need a proper environment to let the background music support the film in a beautiful way, and no pirated quality can offer that experience. Cinema is an experience one should not miss for films like Fighter, and you definitely should take a mental note of watching it in the theaters.

Do Not Support A Criminal Act

Last but not least, why would someone so aware and literate as you support an act of crime punishable in the eyes of the law? We understand that you might know that pirating a film and distributing it is a punishable offense and crime, but watching a pirated film isn’t. But taking the ethical way and contributing towards a better society never harmed anyone, right?

So, hopefully, all of us are enjoying Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone‘s latest offering, also starring Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, helmed by Siddharth Anand in theaters. In fact, it might be the perfect pick for Republic Day’s National Holiday.

What better than HR & DP chanting Jai Hind, giving you goosebumps in the theaters?!

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

