The wait will be over this Thursday as the biggest film of the year so far, Fighter, will be hitting the screens. This one is indeed a biggie as Siddharth Anand, the man with a 100% strike rate at the box office and the first Bollywood filmmaker to enter the 500 Crore Club, is at the helm of affairs. Moreover, the cast is fantastic too, with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone coming together for the first time and Anil Kapoor, who has been making some interesting choices of late, being pivotal to the film.

The film’s teaser was good, and the trailer, released recently, was even better. Its unveiling made one believe that this one has the potential to open at 35 crores minimum, possibly going even further.

While the action quotient had gone up with this film, it was the patriotic and nationalistic angle conveyed by the promo that seemed to be the USP. That’s why all eyes were on the advance booking outcome during the last few days.

So far, the trend has been decent to sound when it comes to the opening day of the film. Since there has been no major film playing in theatres, nothing is there for the competition alongside, and no biggie arrives in the near future either; the stage is wide open for Fighter to perform post word of mouth kicking up from Friday onwards. As for the Thursday numbers, though, it is heading for that 25 crores range with the possibility of 2-3 crores more being added if audiences catch the film’s fancy in the evening via current booking, courtesy of Friday being a national holiday.

Must Read: Dunki Box Office (Worldwide): Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Beats Lifetime Collection Of War, Just 2 Crores Away From Surpassing Tiger 3!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News