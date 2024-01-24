Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki is still playing at the selected locations and has enjoyed the full benefit of the lack of competition. This will continue until Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter takes over this Thursday. So, this is possibly the last update about the film’s worldwide box office collection, and speaking about the latest development, it has surpassed the lifetime of War. Keep reading to know more!

The dramedy marked the debut collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. While the expectations were sky-high, the film fell short of mammoth numbers due to mixed reviews and word-of-mouth. Despite such reception, it still managed to pull off a solid total globally, all thanks to support from family audiences during the festivities of Christmas and New Year.

Dunki at the worldwide box office

Coming to the latest collection update, Dunki has crossed the 230 crore milestone and currently stands at 232 crores net at the Indian box office, emerging as a plus affair. It equals 273.76 crores gross. In the overseas market, the film has emerged as a blockbuster success and currently stands at 196.84 crores gross. Combining both, the worldwide box office stands at 470.60 crores gross.

Surpasses War’s lifetime but will miss Tiger 3 by an inch

With 470.60 crores gross, Dunki has surpassed the lifetime collection of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War (466.82 crores gross). It could have even crossed Tiger 3’s 472.77 crores gross, but the film is on the verge of ending its theatrical run as Fighter’s grand release will take away whatever shows/screens are left with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

Suffered due to Salaar

Dunki definitely suffered a dent due to Prabhas’ Salaar and in the scenario of a solo release, the film would have comfortably crossed the mark of 500 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

More about Dunki

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film was released on 21st December 2023. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, it also featured Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Boman Irani in key roles. Vicky Kaushal was also seen in a cameo appearance.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

