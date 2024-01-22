Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell brought the rom-com genre back to the big screens with Anyone But You. The film opened to mixed reviews, with critics bashing its average, predictable storyline. But it looks like cine-goers have loved the Will Gluck directorial. The biggest proof is its massive box office collections, 4X of its production budget. Scroll below for all the updates!

Anyone But You was rated ‘R’ due to its s**ual content and brief graphic n**dity. The film revolves around two individuals who turn sour after an amazing first date. They unexpectedly unite at a destination wedding and pretend to be a perfect couple for their respective ulterior motives.

Anyone But You Budget

As per several sources, Anyone But You is made on a budget of $25 million. The film was released in Canada and the United States on December 22, 2023. There were multiple competitors at the box office, including Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, Migration, The Iron Claw, and Wonka, among others. But Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell’s film managed to create its niche and has completed a month-long run today!

Anyone But You Worldwide Box Office Collection

As per trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Anyone But You has achieved a massive milestone at the box office. The rom-com has crossed the 100 million mark at the worldwide box office with collections of 100.2 million. It garnered around 10.6 million during the fourth weekend, surging its total earnings to $36 million from the overseas markets.

This means the film has earned almost 4X of its budget and is now a sleeper hit at the box office. It is yet to be released in many overseas markets, and collections from many circles are yet to be updated. All in all, the sky is now the limit for Anyone But You.

About Anyone But You

Will Gluck took over the co-writing duties along with directing the rom-com. It is based on William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing.

Sydney Sweeney plays the role of Bea, while Glen Powell portrays Ben. It also stars Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, Bryan Brown, and Rachel Griffiths.

