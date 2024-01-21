Hugh Jackman is undoubtedly one of the most fascinating actors in Hollywood but sadly, he hasn’t tasted any big box office success in a long time. But it seems that his tables might turn completely this year as he has a goldmine in his hands in the form of Deadpool 3. If all goes well, it can also create a history for Hugh!

Hugh’s last big success came in 2017

Hugh’s last remarkable box office success came in the form of The Greatest Showman, which was released in 2017. It did a business of $438.55 million globally and was declared a commercial success. Now, after a wait of so many years, Deadpool’s third installment seems to be a sure-shot winner.

Ryan Reynolds returns with his iconic character

Deadpool 3 marks the return of Ryan Reynolds in the titular character and is scheduled to release in July 2024. The first two installments have been very successful at the worldwide box office, with each finishing their run in the range of $780 million. While Ryan’s return as Deadpool alone makes the film a contender for the $1 billion club, there are also some other interesting reasons that have hyped the upcoming biggie.

Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine after 7 years!

In Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds will be joined by Hugh Jackman, who’s set to reprise his iconic character of Wolverine. The actor played this character last in Logan, which was released in 2017. In that film, Hugh’s iconic character died and it was considered to be his swan song So, it came as a big surprise when his return was confirmed. Now, fans are very excited to see Hugh as Wolverine on the big screen, and it has also been learned that the actor will appear in more MCU films in the future.

Ryan & Hugh coming together would be fun to watch!

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are known for their amusing digs at each other, and reportedly, they have been feuding for a long time and are well known for their banters. So, watching them together would be really a treat for their fans. This is one of the major reasons why Deadpool 3 is enjoying solid hype among moviegoers.

Deadpool 3 to create a history for Hugh Jackman?

All thanks to the factors mentioned above, Deadpool 3 has built a strong pre-release hype around itself and seems like a perfect $1 billion club entrant at the worldwide box office. And if that happens, it’ll create history by becoming Hugh Jackman’s first $1 billion grosser globally.

As we await the box office outcome of Deadpool 3 with bated breath, take a look at Hugh Jackman’s top 10 worldwide grossers (as per Box Office Mojo):

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) – $746.04 million Logan (2017) – $619.17 million X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) – $460.43 million Les Misérables (2012) – $442.29 million The Greatest Showman (2017) – $438.55 million The Wolverine (2013) – $414.82 million X-Men 2 (2003) – $407.71 million X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) – $373.06 million Rise Of The Guardians (2012) – $306.94 million Van Helsing (2004) – $300.15 million

