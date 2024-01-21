Hrithik Roshan has been one of the most unexpected box office stars Bollywood has ever seen. While he created hysteria with his debut film Kaho Na Pyar Hai, he is gearing up for the next Republic Day release – Fighter. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film promises a typical deshbhakti flavor to gorge on.

If all goes as planned, then the film, also starring Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, will open in the range of 25 – 30 crore at the box office. While this would be way less than the last Republic Day opening of Pathaan, it will be in the range of the best Republic Day opening in the last 13 years.

The best Republic Day opening after Pathaan in the last 13 years was registered by Padmaavat, which collected 24 crore on day 1, including the paid reviews. Now, Hrithik Roshan might surpass this number with Fighter’s Day 1 box office. But ever wondered, how was HR’s first day of his career at the box office ?

Hrithik Roshan’s Box Office Debut

Hrithik Roshan made his box office debut with Kaho Na Pyar Hai, which was released on January 14, 2000. While the film made HR a box office superstar overnight, guess how much did he earn on day 1? Hrithik’s opening day of his career brought him 0.45 crore.

Fighter To Earn 66 Times Than KNPH’s Opening Day

While Hrithik Roshan earned 45 lakh on his opening day, his next film, Fighter, in 2024, might take a massive 6566% Jump by collecting almost 30 crore at the box office. This number will be almost 66 times more than Hrithik Roshan’s debut film, Kaho Na Pyar Hai‘s opening day.

Fighter Box Office Expectation Vs Hrithik Roshan’s Debut Film

Fighter is expected to do a business of 150 – 170 crore in its lifetime. This will be almost 5.6 times multiple of the expected opening day of 30 crore. Meanwhile, Kaho Na Pyar Hai, after an opening of 45 lakh, collected 44 crore in its lifetime. A whopping 97 times multiple of it’s opening day! An unimaginable success to replicate!

Fighter will be Hrithik Roshan’s third Republic Day release after Agneepath and Kaabil.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out more box office updates and verdicts here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more numbers.

Must Read: Fighter Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (4 Days To Go): All Set To Fly High, Might Cross Vikram Vedha’s 2.95 Crores Today!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News