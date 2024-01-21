HanuMan is simply unstoppable at the Indian box office! Yes, the film was allotted more screens for the second-week run, and so far, it is enjoying the full benefit of it. After going below the 10 crore mark on the final day of week 1, the superhero flick picked up again and pulled off an impressive number on its day 9, i.e., the second Saturday. Keep reading to know more!

HanuMan scores a victory with its content!

The Teja Sajja starrer has been enjoying a consistent run at ticket windows and managing to keep the scoreboard ticking. The film has been making waves with its positive word-of-mouth ever since its paid premieres happened on 11th January. There was a mighty competitor in front of it in the form of Mahesh Babu‘s Guntur Kaaram, but it’s the audience’s appreciation that made this comparatively small film a big winner.

Picks up the momentum during the second weekend!

After the end of the Sankranti holidays, HanuMan saw a first dip as the collection went below the 10 crore mark. However, it picked up the momentum yet again on the second Friday. Yesterday, a healthy jump was definitely on the cards, and that’s exactly what happened. As per estimates, the film earned 13.90 crores, showing a growth of 39% over second Friday’s 10 crores.

HanuMan scores a second century of 2024!

With this jump, HanuMan has finally entered the 100 crore club (net) at the Indian box office, and the 9-day total stands at 112.80 crores. It has now become the second film of 2024 to score a century at the Indian box office. Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram was the first film of 2024 to enter the 100-crore club, and interestingly, the Teja Sajja starrer will be overtaking it today in the domestic run.

After 9 days, Guntur Kaaram stands at an estimated total of 114.10 crores (net).

Next target for HanuMan

The film will be aiming to score another 15-16 crores today, thus taking the collection up to 127-128 crores at the Indian box office by the end of the second weekend. From here, 150 crores looks like a cakewalk, but the 200 crore mark could be missed as Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter is expected to enjoy a massive screen count on its highly-anticipated arrival on 25th January.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

