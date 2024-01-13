Mahesh Babu is winning hearts with his latest release, Guntur Kaaram. One of the richest actors in Tollywood, he currently owns a net worth of 300 crore. The actor made his film debut in 1999 with Raja Kumarudu and shot to fame overnight. The film was a commercial success and also starred Preity Zinta in the lead role.

After Guntur Kaaram, the superstar will be seen in SS Rajamouli‘s film, for which he is reportedly charging almost 125 crore! Interestingly, he was paid only 75 lakh for his first film. Now, over the years, he has accumulated a net worth of millions, boasting of some of the most expensive things.

Mahesh Babu currently owns a net worth of almost 300 crore, which is an unimaginable jump from his asset worth in 2005. The actor will also inherit almost 48 crore from his family. Coming to his growth over the years, you will be surprised to know the numbers that define his success.

Mahesh Babu’s 4900% Jump

In 2005, Mahesh Babu witnessed a roaring success with Athadu, which was directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The actor was reportedly paid 5 crore for the film, and his net worth was reportedly around 6 – 8 crore, according to Lifestyle Asia. The Spyder actor’s net worth jumped by 4900% in 18 years, and his assets are currently worth 300 crore!

Mahesh Babu’s Most Prized Possession

The actor owns a sprawling bungalow in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills, and it is valued at almost 30 crore. He owns a bungalow in Bengaluru. However, his most prized possession of luxury is a private jet and a lavish vanity van. The megastar also owns a restaurant chain called AN Restaurant, named after his wife, Namrata Shirodkar.

Mahesh Babu’s Annual Income

The superstar earns almost 120 – 150 crore annually, depending on his projects. Currently, he has charged almost 75 crore for Guntur Kaaram. In 2020, his net worth was expected to be 220 crore. His assets were worth 90 crore in 2015 and around 50 crore in 2010.

From 6 crore in 2005 to 300 crore in 2023, the actor has definitely climbed the ladder to success, one film at a time. Hopefully, he continues to grow and win hearts as he does with every film.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Prabhas’ 241 Crore Net Worth: A Baahubali Jump Of A Staggering 94% In 8 Years – Thanks To Adipurush, Kalki 2898 & Salaar’s Collective 350 Crore Fee?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News