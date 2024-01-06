After Prabhas’ Salaar, another biggie is going to arrive from the Tollywood industry, which is expected to start the year 2024 with a bang. Yes, we’re talking about Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram! The film is enjoying solid buzz, and it will surely set the cash registers ringing. Now, as per the latest update coming in, the biggie has registered a record pre-release business for a Sankranti release. Keep reading to know more!

Reunion of Trivikram and Mahesh Babu

The upcoming entertainer marks the return of the Tollywood superstar after one and a half years. He was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. While the comeback of Mahesh Babu is enough to draw huge crowds to theatres, what makes this film special is that it marks the reunion of Mahesh and director Trivikram. It’s their third collaboration after Athadu and Khaleja.

Trivikram is a brand of its own in the Tollywood industry, and as he’s coming fresh after the success of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, expectations are really high.

Pre-box office roar of Guntur Kaaram

As per the report in Track Tollywood, Guntur Kaaram has done solid pre-release business. Speaking about the main territories, i.e., Telugu-speaking states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), the theatrical rights of the biggie have amassed 104.1 crores. It includes 42 crores of the Nizam region, 14 crores of the Ceded region, Uttarandhra’s 14.5 crores, East Godavari’s 8.8 crores, Guntur’s 7.8 crores, West Godavari’s 6.5 crores, Krishna region’s 6.5 crores and Nellore’s 4 crores.

Pre-release theatrical business in the rest of India is valued at 9.5 crores. In the overseas market, theatrical rights are valued at 21 crores. After combining all these numbers, we get a worldwide pre-release theatrical business of 134.6 crores.

It is learned that with these numbers, Guntur Kaaram has recorded the highest pre-release theatrical business for a Sankranti release. Let’s see if the film lives up to its high expectations.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories. Also, check out verdicts of the films released in 2023 here!

Must Read: Guntur Kaaram Box Office Advance Booking (Overseas): Mahesh Babu Starrer Set For A Superb Start, To Surpass Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s Day 1 Of 15 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News