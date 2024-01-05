Dunki led by Shah Rukh Khan, is running at a slow but steady pace at the Indian box office. One wouldn’t say it is an exceptional run. But the film is managing to stay stable through the weekdays, which is more important. Scroll below for early estimates on day 16.

Till Thursday, Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial has made total earnings of 208.78 crores (estimates). The dramedy had surpassed the collections of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (207.40 crores) and was eyeing another Salman Khan film – Bharat, with 211.07 crores.

Dunki Early Estimates Day 16

After earning 2.70 crores (estimates) on Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan’s film witnessed a minimal drop today. The collections should have improved, given the weekend has begun but that wasn’t unfortunately the case. It is to be noted that the interested cine-goers have already watched the movie. It is the limited options until Republic Day that will help improve the collections.

As per the early trends flowing in, Dunki has added collections in the range of 2.30-2.50 crores on day 16. The total collections at the box office will now land somewhere between 211.08-211.28 crores.

Dunki vs Salaar

Dunki hit the theatre screens on December 21, 2023. While most thought the film would make the most of the Christmas holidays, it instead suffered due to limited screens. Courtesy, Prabhas led Salaar that released on December 22, 2023. But Shah Rukh Khan & Rajkumar Hirani’s film managed to get through the tough days and create a niche for itself.

Dunki Budget & Box Office Verdict

The biggest blessing for Dunki was its low budget of 120 crores. Rajkumar Hirani brought together big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. But still managed to create a dramedy within a restricted budget. The decision did turn out in favour as the film is already a successful affair at the box office.

Rajkumar Hirani wins big with Dunki

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani surpassed Siddharth Anand in Koimoi’s Directors Ranking. The Pathaan director has now slipped to the third position but it will be interesting to see if he conquers his throne again with Fighter.

At the top of the list is none other than our hit machine, Rohit Shetty.

