December was a jam-packed year for movies, and as we enter the new year 2024, we have films Hanuman and Fighter waiting for us in the month of January. We talked a lot about Animal, Dunki & Salaar; now it’s time to turn the page and start a new chapter. Let’s talk about Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s Fighter, and the reports of Shah Rukh Khan rejecting a cameo in the film for a reason that sounds pretty dubious.

Directed by Pathaan’s Siddharth Anand, the film is still 25 days away from its release, and the fans are awaiting its trailer. The teaser and song (Sher Khul Gaye, Ishq Jaisa Kuch haven’t really helped in maximizing the buzz.

So, the trailer holds the key, and it has to be good for the movie to score a respectable opening day. Usually, Siddharth Anand’s films come with a decent trailer, but this is the first time he’s coming out of the ‘Yash Raj Films’ territory. Hence, things would tend to be dicey until they’re not out in the clear.

But, the rumors floating on Reddit now state that Siddharth Anand had requested Shah Rukh Khan for a cameo opposite Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone, but he denied it because he didn’t want “to associate himself with this genre.” This is where the report starts sounding bogus because after doing films like Pathaan & Jawan, why would he not want to associate himself with an actioner like Fighter?

If it’s about patriotism, Jawan had a strong hint of the same, and Dunki was a social drama revolving around the love for the country. A post on the popular subreddit r/BollyBlindsNGossip states, “Fighter buzz has been below par, and studio heads are disappointed. They expected the teaser to create big hype and the songs to carry it, but nothing has happened as expected. The studio is hesitant to spend big on promotions as every new asset is only lowering the hype. They’re now banking on the trailer and the theme song to create patriotic vibes and curiosity to work in their favor.”

In Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Fighter, it is said, “Sid Anand requested SRK for a cameo or some collaboration in the promotional campaign, but SRK declined as he doesn’t want to associate himself with this genre. The thank you fighter was supposed to be a collaborative campaign like the Bang Bang challenge, but other celebs are holding off until the trailer, and even then, the response is low. Hrithik’s team is not open to any suggestions at the moment, so there is minimal communication between him and the studio. Deepika is indifferent, and rumor is she is disappointed as Hrithik has got most of the attention from the director/makers. Sid is optimistic, but yeah, things are not looking good for Fighter at the moment.”

We surely should take all these reports with a pinch of salt, but Shah Rukh Khan opposite Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone in Fighter would’ve been a treat to watch.

