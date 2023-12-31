Many actors have been at loggerheads with their contemporaries, especially during the peak of their careers. While some have ended their rift as time passed, some continue to dwell upon the same. Recently, after the success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol was among the actors who ended his rivalry with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Sunny returned to the big screen Gadar 2 and took ticket windows by storm with its massive box office collections.

At the success bash of his film, SRK was seen arriving for the party, and a photo of them hugging each other went viral. Wearing a grey shirt, the Jawan actor looked happy as he posed with the Border actor. Both of them were all smiles for the paps. Now in the latest interview, he has opened up about the reconciliation and said that ‘time is a healer.’

When asked about the viral photo, Sunny Deol told Hindustan Times, “It’s not that. Everybody has moved ahead in life. and mentally happy, secure with what they have. When they were younger, they weren’t like that. Now everybody is happy and satisfied. Everyone of us knows what wrong or right we did. Time is a healer. It’s best to leave it there. I was so happy that everyone turned up at my party.”

For those wondering what happened between the two, let us tell you a story that goes back to the time when Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan were shooting for the 1993 film Darr, which also stars Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. It is being said that Deol was unhappy and not content with his protagonist character and the glorification of the film’s antagonist, a dark character played by SRK. He was so disappointed with the character that he spoke about the same to Yash Chopra, who did nothing about it.

Later media reports also suggest that during one of the discussions with Yash Chopra, Sunny even tore his own pants due to frustration and anger. As the makers decided to make no changes in his character, Deol and Khan haven’t spoken to each other for 30 years since the release of the film. They finally buried hatchets at the Gadar 2 success bash.

Speaking about not attending parties, he recalled telling Salman Khan in his ear, “Tu merko bulata tha apni parties mein, main nahi aata tha, saale tu mere yahaan aa hi gaya”.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan’s differences and patch-up? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Earned Double Than Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar Combined But Bhai Won The Hearts For His ‘Ahead Of Its Time’ Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News