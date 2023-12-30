Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly the undisputed queen of Bollywood for many years now. The diva enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. After ruling Indian Cinema, she starred alongside Vin Diesel in the Hollywood film XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage. Not only that, she’s also international paparazzi’s favorite for her gorgeous appearances at Met Gala and Festival de Cannes. But do you know the actress is often mistaken for Priyanka Chopra by the international media? Scroll down.

The story goes back to the time when a video of foreign media shouting ‘Priyanka, Priyanka’ upon her arrival in LA had gone. Well, this wasn’t the first time international media has often mistaken her for the ‘Desi Girl. However, later, when she was asked about the same, she called it ‘ignorance’ and ‘racist’. Scroll down.

During her appearance at cosmetic giant L’Oreal’s media event, when Deepika Padukone was questioned about being called ‘Priyanka Chopra, ’ she slammed Indian media for not standing in her support and covering the same. Calling it racist, she said that two people of similar skin tones are not the same. She accused the Indian media of encouraging it instead of educating them.

Deepika Padukone told reporters, “It’s not just about me being offended. It’s you all in this room who should be offended. It’s not just ignorance, it’s also racist. As a fellow Indian, you (the media) should also be not very happy about. I think just because people have similar skin tones, doesn’t mean they are same people. As people in a place of power that the media has, instead of creating a tabloid piece of out it, people should be educating them further.” Adding, “Ignorance is ignorance. I feel bad for them.”

While Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra look nothing like each other, foreign media often spot these Indian beauties at prestigious international events like the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival. Reportedly, the video has gone viral from DP’s arrival in Los Angeles ahead of the Oscar After Party.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of Siddharth Anand directorial Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, which also stars John Abraham and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. After its release on January 25, 2024, she will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas.

