Amidst all the villainization of social media & the Internet, let’s not also forget that it’s a beautiful place to be at times. Yes, there are trolls ready to bash anything you do, but there also are people like Shah Rukh Khan who make it a warm, hug-like place to be. No, no, we aren’t going to talk about how he once again owned the trolls during his #AskMeAnything session on Twitter; this is something special and different.

Today, we’ll talk about an incident a fan shared on Reddit, which goes on to match the accounts of many other people shared on social media. We’ve read the stories of how Shah makes everyone comfortable upon meeting them; this is one such take with a heartwarming twist.

A user on Reddit’s sub r/BollyBlindsNGossip shared his experience of his family meeting SRK at an event where he was a guest. He wrote, “On seeing him, my mum nearly fainted out of excitement. His team surrounded him, but he sent over one person to ask if she was okay. When he finished his conversation there, he came over to say hi. She spoke about when she first got a TV at home and watched Fauji every single day just for him, how she watched his first movie in the theater and every movie after that, and how he is her favorite actor of all time.”

He continued saying, “He was smiling throughout the interaction and thanked her profusely. He gave her a hug, which probably made her even more dizzy out of excitement. He said hello to the rest of our family and then moved on to the rest of the groups waiting for him. He’s not very tall; he doesn’t have conventionally striking looks. But that man oozes charm. Like no matter where you are in the room, you are drawn to his presence. He made everyone laugh and smile, and we were all under his spell. And I’m genuinely confused about where he gets all that energy from.”

Did Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan look tired or frustrated? To which he added, “He didn’t appear tired or frustrated once. I was not the biggest SRK fan (I’m not a great fan of any actor in particular), but I am now. He’s King Khan for a reason. He is obviously not a Redditor and not reading this, but Shah Rukh, Sir, thank you for making my mum’s day. She won’t stop gushing about it to date.”

Isn’t this wholesome? All we need in life is a Shah Rukh Khan hug, and things will start feeling alright!

