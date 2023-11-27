The rollercoaster relationship between the ‘Chaand Taare’ singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya & Shah Rukh Khan has been a journey to witness. From being more perfect for each other than a happily living married couple, these two drifted apart so fast that you’ll feel they never really worked together. But that’s the thing about music & songs: they remain etched in your memory forever.

If you now do a search on Google & write “Best Songs of Abhijeet Bhattacharya,” you’ll find 3 out of the top 5 from Shah Rukh Khan films. The last time he sang from Shah was for the 2009 film Billu (earlier titled Billu Barber), and that was a reprise version of a song (Khudaya Khair) sung by a singer (Soham Chakrabarty) who was just three years old in the industry at that time.

Fun fact: Sohum made his singing debut in 2006 with the song ‘Dil Laga Na’ in Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan‘s Dhoom 2. Okay, that’s not the news here & yes, we’re still talking about the bittersweet Abhijeet-SRK equation.

We recently highlighted one of his older interviews; he talked about how Shah is the biggest nationalist of all the Khans and how he promoted the Hindu culture the most. Today, the singer speaks up about how they both have similar personalities, and they don’t have egos but it’s self-respect.

While having a word recently with Lehren Retro, Abhijeet Bhattacharya said, “We don’t have an ego, but we have self-respect.” Even in the past, he had mentioned how he has tried to mend things with Shah Rukh Khan, but it didn’t go really well. He maintains the same stance to date, saying that all his efforts were wasted.

Knowing how Abhijeet loves to be vocal about his feelings, you know he won’t stop at that. He went on to say, “Shah Rukh is a very commercial person, wo apni success apne career ke liye kisiko bhi side mein kar sakta hai. Woh use karega unko (Shah will sideline any person for his success & career, he’ll use them.)”

Even after all of this, there are many fans who would want Shah Rukh Khan & Abhijeet Bhattacharya to resolve every personal issue to give us the good old vibes back, delivering chartbusters just like the old days.

