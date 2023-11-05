Salman Khan’s personal life has always been under the scrutiny of media and fans. Right from who’s he dating to with whom he broke up, he often grabbed headlines for his love life. There was a time when Salman and Aishwarya were termed as the power couple who ruled the industry and took box office by storm with their film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Whenever we talk about these two former lovers, a number of stories about their controversial relationship and Khan’s toxic behavior surface online.

After parting ways with the superstar, the former Miss World married Abhishek Bachchan in April 2007 in a grand wedding ceremony at the Bachchan residence, Prateeksha, in Juhu, Mumbai. However, years later, the superstar had reacted to the same and his comments were 100% non-toxic. Scroll down for details.

In 2010, Salman Khan appeared for an interview with India TV where he reacted to his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai’s wedding with Abhishek Bachchan. Maintaining dignity, the Tiger star refrained from making any controversial comment and rather expressed his happiness on her decision to move on. He had said, “I am very happy she is married to Abhishek. He is a great guy from a good family. The best thing I can want for her is that she leads a happy life.”

Many times, Salman Khan has directly and indirectly said a lot of things about his former relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It was only in September 2002 that Aish decided to finally break her silence and open up about the same to the media.

For the unversed, in an interview, Aishwarya Rai had announced that despite breaking up with him, Salman didn’t come to terms with it. Not only that, she has also revealed that the Tiger 3 star suspected her of having affairs with her co-stars, including Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and others.

Further talking about his violent nature, Aishwarya had opened up about the times when Salman Khan got physical with her without leaving any marks. “I would go to work as if nothing had happened. Salman hounded me and caused physical injuries to himself when I refused to take his calls,” she had once said.

The Jazbaa actress once told a portal, “I stood by him enduring his alcoholic misbehaviour in its worst phases and in turn I was at the receiving end of his abuse (verbal, physical and emotional), infidelity and indignity. That is why like any other self-respecting woman, I ended my relationship with him.”

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: After Kangana Ranaut & Vikas Bahl, Producer Vikramaditya Motwane Breaks Silence On Reports Of Queen Sequel, Feels “You’re Up Against It Because ….” Assuring “If It’s The Right Story…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News