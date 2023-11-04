The reigning queen of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt, is currently basking in her successful career. After marrying Ranbir Kapoor and welcoming daughter Raha in November last year, the actress has been here, there, and everywhere. After the box office success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia won a National Award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Now, days after receiving the prestigious award, she recently appeared at a leadership summit where she spoke about many things, including facing negativity and showing baby girl Raha’s face to the world.

The Raazi actress recently dazzled on the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, where she was asked about getting trolled and receiving massive backlash on social media time and again. The actress has often been subjected to criticism even by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who has often launched an attack on her.

At Leadership Summit, when Alia Bhatt was asked about social media negativity, she said that even if she says 14 intelligent things, negativity will travel faster than positivity. The Gully Boy actress also states that she’s gone through different stages of scrutiny in her life. While she was more defensive when she was younger, she became a bit more dismissive, saying, “forget it nobody cares.”

Alia Bhatt added, “A person can look at me and not like my face, I can’t really do anything about that,” she said. “I’ve never experienced any kind of troll upfront. If there is any chatter, I hope it dies down and you move forward,” adding “Nobody is unfazed by negative comments. Maybe I have also become a more private person because of that but I cannot fault anyone for it. I have never in my life spoken back or said ‘you can’t say this about me’. Sometimes lies, complete lies have been spoken. I have never said anything back because I believe that is not the way I want to conduct myself.”

Meanwhile, at the same event, Alia Bhatt also spoke about showing Raha’s face to the world and said that she isn’t hiding her face from the media, but she and Ranbir Kapoor are not sure how they would feel about seeing Raha’s face all over the internet. The actress further broke her silence about when she might get okay with showing her baby’s face, which can be tomorrow or in the near future, and said it would be whenever they, as parents feel it’s the right time.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has Brahmastra Part 2 and 3 and Jigra in the pipeline.

