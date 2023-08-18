Made In Heaven season 2 was released earlier this month after much wait. While many hailed the web series, a section of the audience has also criticised the portrayal of Muslims in Zoya Akhtar’s films and series. The filmmaker has now responded to a user who slammed her for misrepresenting Muslims in the show.

The individual appears to have dropped a suggestion regarding Dia Mirza’s portrayal in episode 6, titled “The Warrior Princess,” of the show. In this instalment, Dia portrayed Shehnaz, a character who, following her husband’s remarriage (allowed in Islam), attempts to commit suicide. Her husband’s role is played by Pravin Dabas.

Zoya Akhtar had actually shared a long note to deny the allegations of using excerpts from Yashica Dutt’s book and life in episode 5 featuring Radhika Apte as a Dalit bride. In the comments section, a user asked the filmmaker, “Zoya can you normal Muslim character in your shows? One positive story that is not oppressed.”

Listing out several examples, Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Zaffar Khan and Tanveer in Luck By Chance. Imran and Laila in ZNMD. Farah Ali in Dil Dhadakne Do. Practically everyone in Gully Boy. Sarfaraz Khan and Leila Shirazi, Kabir, Faiza and Nawab have in Made In Heaven.”

Take a look at it below:

In ‘Luck By Chance’, Hrithik Roshan portrayed Zaffar Khan, and Ashish Sawhney assumed the role of Tanveer. Farhan Akhtar embodied the character of Imran, an advertising copywriter, while Katrina Kaif embodied the vibrant, carefree scuba instructor Laila in ‘Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara’, even exhibiting her prowess on a bike.

In ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, Anushka Sharma brought to life the character of dancer Farah Ali, who, in contrast to other affluent characters, lives a life entirely on her own terms. In ‘Gully Boy’, both Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt played Muslim characters, with Ranveer portraying an aspiring rapper and Alia embodying his fearless doctor girlfriend, who boldly confronted another girl for flirting with him.

In ‘Made In Heaven Season 2’, Shashank Arora reprises his role as the in-house photographer Kabir Basrai of the wedding planner agency. Kalki Koechlin portrays Faiza, Adil’s pregnant girlfriend and Vikrant Massey takes on the character of Nawab Khan, Karan’s childhood friend. Among the fresh faces, Pulkit Samrat and Elnaaz Norouzi step into the roles of Sarfaraz and Leila, a soon-to-be-married Bollywood couple, in the fourth episode titled “Love Story.”

