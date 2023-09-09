Today, Brahmastra clocks a year of its release at the box office. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles, the visual spectacle also saw Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and others in pivotal roles. While it was amongst the other Bollywood films ending draught at the box-office it made and broke many records at the box office with its collections. As fans have now been waiting for parts 2 and 3 eagerly, earlier reports suggested that the other two parts have allegedly been shelved.

But looks like all these were mere rumours as the director Ayan has hinted about working on the other two parts. To celebrate the one year of its release, Mukerji shared a post on social media followed by an artwork of the upcoming instalments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Ayan Mukerji shared a video wrote, Happy 1st Birthday, Brahmāstra! Thank you for all the Creativity, all the HardWork, and for all the Lessons in Film-making, and in Life! P.S.: Will share some early artwork from the next stage of the Brahmāstra journey in a bit…!” He later shared another video claiming to be the artwork of Brahmastra part 2 and 3. He wrote, “BRAHMĀSTRA – PART TWO: DEV Early Concept Art Work. Has been a few months of working steadily on the Vision and Story for Brahmāstra 2 & 3! On this special day for Team Brahmāstra, felt like sharing a few key images of our Inspiration. #brahmastra2 #DEV”

Check out his posts below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Reacting to the same, netizens expressed their emotions. While some spoke about eagerly waiting for part 2 and 3 others dragged Adipurush. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “Ye sab Rabir as Dev kyu kr rhe h? I don’t get it. Ranveer would be better I guess becau2se the description of the character will suit Ranveer more than Ranbir. And zyada stars honge toh zyada popular hogi… So ultimately it’s good for the marketing.”

While another said, “Make part 2 more about Astras and less about RANBIR AND Alia ! Please!” A third one wrote, “Despite of terrible screenplay and dialogues, I’m still hopeful of Brahmastra 2 & 3.”

Fourth one commented, “Don’t disappoint us again..And use Alia’s potential wisely..Coz bcoz of your mistakes with dialogues,screenplay writing,the only person who got trolled the most is alia..The one who supported you the most got trolled bcoz of your poor writing..Hope you rectify your mistakes in upcoming parts..This film has great potential but for it to become a big thing,you need to rectify the mistakes you did in 1st part.”

What are your thoughts on Brahmastra Parts 2 and 3? How excited are you? Do let us know.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Took A Sarcastic Dig At Saif Ali Khan Saying, “This Actor Won The National Award When I Think I Should Have Got It” While Trolling Kunal Kohli’s Hum Tum

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News