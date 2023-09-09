Anurag Kashyap is known for his unfiltered conversation and often makes the headlines owing to the same. Well, he’s done it once more and is in the news today after saying he identifies with p*rn. Not just that, he also spoke about being questioned about his ‘morality and character’ after people watched his films in secret.

The actor-filmmaker made these confessions while talking about his first film, Paanch. The Kay Kay Menon, Vijay Maurya, Aditya Srivastava, Tejaswini Kolhapure, and Joy Fernandes film was never officially released in theatres but is available for viewing online. Read on to know all he said and his reasoning for the same.

While interacting with Cyrus Broacha on his podcast ‘Cyrus Says’, the host informed Anurag Kashyap that most of his films – which weren’t given a silver screen release, are available for viewing on piracy websites. Agreeing to this being true, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ filmmaker simply said, “That’s the story of my life.”

Stating that he has earned only one-eighth of what he should have made owing to his films were released illegally on piracy websites, Anurag Kashyap said, “People used to walk up to me and say, ‘Aapki film dekhi’ (Saw your film) and I used to be like ‘Lekin kahan dekhi?’ (But where did you watch it?) I used to identify with p*rn in the sense that I was like p*rn; people watched my films secretly.”

He added that people often questioned his ‘morality and character’ and watched the content he delivered, saying, “At that time, the critics used to be like, ‘What kind of a guy is this?’ when That Girl In Yellow Boots came out.”

In the same conversation, the ‘Haddi’ actor also revealed he doubts he’ll ever win a National Award. Anurag said, “I will never get a National award. I have fought with every government.” Adding that he won’t stop fighting, Anurag said, “You learn over a period of time how to fight. Because you can actually fight. Because censors actually cannot cut down your film. They are not allowed to.”

Have you watched any Anurag Kashyap movies in secret? Do you think he will ever win a National Award? Let us know your views in the comments.

