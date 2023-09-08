Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani brought the quintessential Bollywood romance back to the screens which was missing for quite a long time. The film, which also stars Dharmendra & Shabana Azmi, had a beautiful section dedicated to old Bollywood classics where Ranveer & Alia romanced parallely to Dharam Paaji and Shabana.

Now, an extended version of the act has been released, which also has two deleted scenes as well. Ranveer & Alia indulge in one of the most passionate scenes in these shots and they leave the netizen’s jaws dropped with their over-the-top chemistry.

Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt make for an oh-so-licious couple as they roll and twist and take deep breaths on old Bollywood classics, Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Hon and Aao Naa Gale Laga Lo Naa in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, making you eyes pop!

While the clip from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released entirely on official YouTube channels, a Reddit thread presented the only deleted songs, which was the hottest these two actors have gone on-screen. However, the scenes got mixed reactions, with some calling it hawwwt and others cringing over the chemistry.

A user commented, “Did he really go down on her, and she kinda moaned there? Good god, my brain is corrupt beyond repair!” Another comment read, “Me thought it was hawttt.” Another comment said, “They should upload all deleted scenes on ott.”

A user pointed out, “I see why they cut it. It’s all unnecessary and portion as it is is long enough in the film. That being said, i don’t know why y’all hating. It’s cute. And it supposed to be over the top and ridiculous. People questioning the fan “why is it there” cause that’s just the film. Older films used to do that all the time. This film is doing just that.”

Another honest comment read, “Not normally a fan of Alia but I do love Ranveer and damn I didn’t expect the chemistry to be so good between these two!” Some echoed stark opposite thoughts as a Redditor wrote, “Zero chemistry.” Another comment read, “Why did i feel so uncomfortable watching this?”

The clip was shared on a Bollywood community BollyBlindsNGossips on Reddit and you can check it out here.

For the unversed, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was directed by Karan Johar and starred Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt in a cross-cultural romance. The film also starred Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in lead roles.

