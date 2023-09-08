Kangana Ranaut has often got caught in debates over her controversial statements. Apart from being a well-known Bollywood actress, Kangana is known for her motor-mouth. Now, a Pakistani actress has made some claims against Kangana and even shared her desire to slap the Queen actress. Wondering what triggered Nausheen Shah to say such a thing? Scroll and read further.

The Pakistani actress poured her heart out to share all her anger and hatred towards Kangana in a recent conversation. For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movies like Chandramukhi 2 and Emergency.

A few days back, Nausheen Shah had appeared on a show and her conversation was uploaded on a YouTube channel, Had Kar Di with Momin Saqib. In the interview, when she was asked to share a celebrity’s name whom she wanted to meet from Bollywood, the Pakistani actress named Kangana Ranaut, and said that she wanted to meet to slap her. Even though her statement was beeped, her gesture proved it.

Calling Kangana Ranaut an ‘extremist’, Nausheen said, “The way she says sh*t about my country, the way she says a lot of crap about the Pakistan army, I salute her audacity. She has no knowledge but she talks about the country, that too someone else’s country. Focus on your own country, focus on your acting, your direction, focus on your controversies and ex-boyfriends and what not.”

Nausheen Shah further claimed while asking Dhaakad actress, “How do you know people are mistreated in Pakistan? How do you know about the Pakistan Army? How do you know about our agencies? We ourselves don’t know, the agencies are in our country, the Army is our country’s, they don’t share these things with us. They are secrets, are they not?”

Well, what would you say about the Pakistani actress’ opinion about Kangana Ranaut? Let us know.

