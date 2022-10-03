Kangana Ranaut is one actress who believes in having a clear vision about everything in life. She’s undoubtedly very fierce in nature and everyone in the industry and her fans across the globe knows this about her. While she’s making headlines over her possible political career in the future, we’ve got you her latest video where the actress is walking with a ‘Boss lady’ attitude and is getting trolled by netizens for the same. Scroll below to watch the video.

Kangana is quite popular among his fans on social media and enjoys a fan following of over 9 million followers on Instagram. The Manikarnika actress happens to be quite active on the photo-sharing site and often shares her views through stories on Bollywood, politics and personal anecdotes. Coming back to the topic, the beauty was spotted at the Mumbai airport looking beautiful as usual in a saree.

In the video, Kangana Ranaut can be seen wearing a green coloured saree with elegant black border that she styled with black boots and a luxury handbag from Christian Dior. She accessorised her look with sunglasses and made a ‘Boss Lady’ entry at the airport.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s video below:

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “Dhakad movie banane k baad itna confidence s chalti h bc…😂😂” Another user commented, “Z+ security kaha gyi chin gyi kya😂” A third user commented, “Faltu attitude 😂😂 mental aurat😂😂😂😂” A fourth user commented, “looks like jail warden😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Kangana Ranaut’s latest saree look? Tell us in the comments below.

