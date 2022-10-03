After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has a lineup of several releases. Recently, the actor announced that he will be starring in Aashiqui 3 helmed by Anurag Basu. Now Rahul Roy spoke about Kartik being cast in the franchise.

For the unversed, Rahul made his acting debut with the 1990 film Aashiqui opposite Anu Aggarwal. The film, which was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, received positive reviews and emerged as a commercial success. Now the actor claims that the film cannot be replicated or remade.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rahul Roy said that he would ask the filmmaker to keep the essence of Aashiqui alive in the third instalment of the classic. He then also said, “The presentation might be innovative and exciting for today’s audience, and I have no doubt about it… It will be a huge struggle for Kartik to live up to.”

Rahul Roy further said, “Kartik is a wonderful young actor. He has a history of picking the right films. I haven’t spoken with him yet, but I hope to do so soon… The box-office figures are also working in Kartik’s favour, so I wish him all the best in continuing the great franchise.”

Back in September, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and shared the motion poster of Aashiqui 3. Along with it, he captioned it as, “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum/ Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum. Aashiqui3, this one is going to be heart-wrenching!! My first with Basu da (Anurag Basu).”

However, the film’s female lead is not announced yet. Interesting, when the film was announced, one name that was making the rounds is that of actor Jennifer Winget, who has worked in TV shows like Bepannah, Dill Mill Gayye, and Saraswatichandra, among others. Later, the makers shut down the reports claiming it as only rumours.

