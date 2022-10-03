Alia Bhatt is on top of the world both in her personal life as well as her professional one. Not only are her films working wonders at the box office (RRR and Brahmastra), but she and hubby Ranbir Kapoor are all set to welcome their first child soon. In the midst of this, the mommy-to-be was honoured with the Time100 Impact award on Sunday in Singapore.

While accepting her award, the Sadak 2 actress delivered an impressive speech about being vulnerable and accepting her flaws while aiming for perfection. While she gave a shoutout to her family members, her unborn baby also got a mention thanks to it kicking her relentlessly during the entire speech. Scroll below to know what she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt began her Time100 Impact award speech by joking that she was feeling a ‘tiny bit of pressure’ to say something intelligent. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress said, “I think 10 years ago when I started working, all I thought about was how I would one day take over the world. How everyone, everywhere would know who I am and how hardworking and talented and intelligent and bright and flawless I am. I wanted to be perfect and I wanted the world to know it.” (via Hindustan Times)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Continuing further, Alia Bhatt opened up about her flaws while talking about what she isn’t good at and what she can feel proud of. The actress said, “Tonight, I want to take a moment with you all to celebrate my flaws along with my strengths. For example, I’m terrible at spelling. Like, really bad. But I do know what to say to someone who’s vulnerable. I have no sense of geography. Zero. I do not get directions. But I have a deep sense of respect and regard for different cultures. My general knowledge is widely known to be weak. But my emotional intelligence is something that I’ve worked really hard to cultivate. I have a tendency to be hard on myself with regard to my weight and my appearance. But I never say no to French fries because, you know, YOLO (You only live once).”

Thanking all her family members for being her support, the actress added, “Thank you to you all for patiently listening to me. Thank you to my team, for constantly being there for me. Thank you to my family; my mom (Soni Razdan) for bringing me on to this planet; my father (Mahesh Bhatt); my sister Shaheen Bhatt, who has helped put my talks into words; my husband Ranbir Kapoor. I need to give them separate awards for putting up with me on a daily basis.”

Giving her baby a special shout-ou, Alia Bhatt said, “And lastly, when it comes to making an impact, I hope I can continue to do so in whatever way possible. But for now, tonight, this award has genuinely made an impact on me—me and my little one, who has relentlessly kicked me throughout this speech. Thank you so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt FANPAGE.❤️‍🔥 (@aliahevn)

After impressing audiences with several amazing films in 2022 – Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings, and Brahmastra her upcoming slate includes Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Heart of Stone.

Must Read: Kashmera Shah Massively Trolled For Supporting #MeToo Accused Sajid Khan In Bigg Boss 16, Netizens Ask “Kitna Paisa Khana Hai Didi?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram