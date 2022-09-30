Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are definitely one of the most successful and adorable couples in Bollywood. The duo is expecting their first child together and made their pregnancy announcement in June this year. Both Alia and Ranbir made a stylish appearance in the city and attended an event together and now netizens are reacting to their video and trolling the actors for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Both Alia and Ranbir were recently seen in Brahmastra which was directed by Ayan Mukerji and was one of the most anticipated films of this year. The film also starred Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy while Shah Rukh Khan had a cameo in it. The film happens to be one of the biggest Bollywood openings of 2022 and did well at the ‘National Cinema Day’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, talking about their latest appearance, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted together at an event in the city. While Alia looked cute wearing a yellow coloured V-neck dress, Ranbir looked cool as usual in casuals.

Ranbir Kapoor donned denim jeans and paired it with a white t-shirt and blue shirt to finish off the look and styled it with white sneakers.

Take a look at their video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

As soon as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s video was shared online, netizens started reacting to it. A user on Instagram commented, “Alia still couldn’t believe that Ranbir become her husband 😂🤣🤣🤣” Another user commented, “Last time when he walked away leaving her behind, people literally lashed out at him, good to see he’s rectifying his mistake & taking care of her.” A third user commented, “Poor Ranbir is doing everything to look like a good husband in every video after the sarcastic comment he made.”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Ranbir & Alia’s latest outing? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji Reveals Film’s Budget Was ‘Tripled’, Meeting Disney’s Head With Karan Johar & Says “Those Were Challenging Days”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram