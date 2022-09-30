Deepika Padukone is off late making headlines for her health. The actress was reportedly recently hospitalised after experiencing uneasiness at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Last night, DP was spotted at the airport along with her mother and now netizens are reacting to her video on social media. Amid her health news, netizens are concerned about their favourite actress’ whereabouts. Scroll below to read the scoop & know what fans are saying.

In the video, Deepika can be seen getting down from her car dressed in a casual yet chic attire. The actress wore a black high-neck top underneath a striped sweater and paired it with denim and boots looking stylish as ever in it. The beauty donned her signature messy bun to finish off the look and also wore a face mask.

Deepika Padukone graciously made her way to the airport as she smiled, acknowledged and posed for the paparazzi as she was accompanied by her mother. Take a look at her video below:

Now as soon as her video was shared online, netizens started reacting to it. A user on Instagram commented, “#Deepika paris ja rahi hai…fashion week ke liye….🙂” Another user commented, “Deepika and katrina style always simple but chic 😍😍😍” A third user commented, “Her styles always simple and classy❤️❤️❤️ the absolute love of my life😍” A fourth user commented, “😍😍🔥🔥his appearance is very powerful 😍😍 she is to much beautiful ❤️”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Project K opposite Prabhas.

What are your thoughts on netizens pouring so much love for Deepika in the comments section on social media? Tell us in the comments below.

