Rhea Chakraborty is often subjected to trolling and criticism ever since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The Kai Po Che actor left everyone in shock when he took the drastic step and hung himself from the ceiling of his Bandra flat. The late actor’s death was not only controversial but also busted a big drug racket in the industry. Amongst the chaos, Rhea became the prime suspect and in her relationship with the actor.

For the unversed, the actress along with her brother Showik Chakraborty was also named in the drug case for which the actress spent almost a month behind bars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rhea Chakraborty recently turned up the heat as she arrived for the red carpet of one of the most prestigious award shows looking her best. For the night she wore a black leather corset with a thigh-high slit and halter neck. She paired her stunning outfit with silver stilettos. While she’s receiving praise for her look, she on the other hand is being trolled for her past.

Soon after the video went viral, netizens trolled the actress. A user wrote, “Nhi ye pasand hi nhi bhaisab na dekhne me nature me picture me kya hai ye nautanki.” While another said, “Thanks to sushant we know who U are.” Another comment read, “Is ko dekh kr humara gum sushant sir k liye taza ho jata h ketni giry hui h ye iski jagah koi r ladki hoti toh sharm se mar jati”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Rhea Chakraborty, who maintained radio silence for almost a year after SSR’s death, had penned a long and hard-hitting note on his first death anniversary. She had shared a cozy picture of theirs and written, “There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

“It breaks me every day, then I think of you saying –“ you’ve got this bebu” and I carry on to the next day. A barrage of emotions cross my body everytime I think of you not being here. My heart aches to write this , my heart aches to feel anymore. There is no life without you ,you took the meaning of it with you. This void cannot be filled. Without you , I’m standing still. My sweet sunshine boy , I promise to give you ‘Malpua ‘everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me I miss you my best friend,my man ,my love.”

What are your thoughts on Rhea Chakraborty being trolled time and again?

Must Read: Ananya Panday Flaunts Her Sensuous Figure & Washboard Abs In A Lehenga Soaring Temperature & You Can Rock This Outfit Too On Diwali Looking Like A ‘Patakha’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram