Hina Khan, who is one of the most loved actresses of tinsel town, surely knows how to make heads turn every time she enters a room. After becoming a household name with one of the longest-running TV shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina Khan entered Bigg Boss 9 house. Apart from her strategies, she also made headlines for her fashion choices during her stint.

For years now, the diva has become a fashion sensation, who is followed by millions of people on and off social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Hina Khan put her best fashion foot forward when she arrived on the red carpet of Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022. For the evening, the diva turned up in a white ruffle saree looking like a true vision in white. The actress picked a plain white Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla saree which has a ruffle on the border and at the bottom. She paired her saree with a matching full sleeves blouse flaunting her curves.

For makeup, Hina Khan opted for dewy makeup keeping highlighter on point. Wearing light pink lipstick, she picked a light pink shimmer eye shadow. The actress side-swept her hair while tying it in a sleek lower bun. She accessorised her look with green emerald drop earrings and a few finger rings. All in all, Hina Khan looked like a true vision in white. If you don’t believe us, check out her look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

A couple of days back, Hina Khan raised the bars when she posted a few photos of her stunning self wearing a mauve pink saree which she had paired with a matching sheer embroidered cape.

Well, Hina Khan’s Instagram is and has always been a treat for her fans. Whether you agree or not, she surely knows how to slay!

Must Read: Times When Disha Patani Raised Mercury Levels With Her Bold & Se*y Bikini Looks, It’s Too Hot To Be Missed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram