Wardrobe malfunctions are something that happens to almost everyone – however, when it happens to celebrities it makes the headlines. The same was true in 2012 when Kangana Ranaut turned showstopper at a fashion show and accidentally exposed more than she would have ever wished to.

In case you haven’t guessed which incident we are talking about yet, it’s of the time Ms Ranaut slayed the ramp like a pro at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2012 and showed her *ss that as she strutted away. Scroll below to know about the incident and catch a glimpse of the fashion show.

In a video now available on Dailymotion, Kangana Ranaut turned showstopper for designer Gavin Miguel when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction flashing her *ss to the media and attendees present. Before we show you footage from the event, let’s talk about the ‘Queen’ actress’ dress and styling for that day.

For the ramp walk, Kangana Ranaut looked like an angel dressed in a s*xy white feather-details with sequin and a net gown. While the backless gown featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and metallic belt, the feather-detailed (complete coverage providing) material ended around her upper to mid-thing. The skirt of the gown comprised vertical stripes of sequins held together with a translucent net.

While glimpses of Kangana’s assets were visible thanks to the s*xy low neckline, the actress’ wardrobe malfunctioned as she turned to walk back backstage. As the actress gave all present a view of her back, she also flashed them her backside. Though the vertical sequined stripes provided some cover, the actress’ rear was still captured on camera. Check out the video here:

Despite the malfunction, the Dhaakad actress held her head high and slayed the walk with the same elegance – if not more- as her character Shonali Gujral did in Fashion.

