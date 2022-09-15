Bollywood beauties are known to bring some fireworks with their fashion choices. Giorgia Andriani, an Italian model and actress continues to treat her followers with her stylish decisions, whether they are western, traditional, modern, or a whole lot of glamour!

Advertisement

Giorgia is a hot chic and always manages to give some serious fashion goals to her fans. A maxi dress for a maximum statement-making look. Giorgia always manages to bring the most fabulous dresses to the public eye. Photographed in a boho maxi dress with a plunging neckline, this was her dinner outfit. Simple and beautifully styled with a beautiful pendant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giorgia Andriani (@giorgia.andriani22)

Advertisement

You can see Giorgia in a well-fitted white dress. This short dress with a plunging neckline is sure to leave you in awe of her beauty and style. She accessorizes with multiple chains, hoop earrings, and crisscross flats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giorgia Andriani (@giorgia.andriani22)

And it’s backless! Giorgia looked like a vision in a purple dress that flaunted her perfect curves. The actress set our hearts racing in a strapless gown. Styled with statement earrings and a long wavy hairdo, she looks stunning in this outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giorgia Andriani (@giorgia.andriani22)

Giorgia looks stunning in a floral dress with a deep plunging neckline. The actress paired this dinner dress with a statement necklace, earrings, and a slit bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giorgia Andriani (@giorgia.andriani22)

And coming to the chic side, Giorgia looked a total bombshell in a scarf top and high-rise jeans. She paired this look with boho earrings, a bracelet, and, criss-cross sandals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giorgia Andriani (@giorgia.andriani22)

Now we all know, whom to turn to for some kick-ass style statements!

Must Read: Arbaaz Khan’s Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani Takes The Savage Challenge, Nominates Sunny Leone & Dancer Muddassar Khan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram