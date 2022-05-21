Shehnaaz Gill becomes the centre of attention wherever she goes. Be it her getting snapped outside the airport or at somebody’s birthday, the actress makes sure to make heads turn every time she enters a room. After making a place in everyone’s heart with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill became a household name and currently enjoys a humongous fan following.

On the personal front, Shehnaaz Gill when through a rough time when she and the industry lost a gem, Sidharth Shukla, in September last year.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill took social media by storm when she arrived for her good friend Giorgia Andriani’s birthday. Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia turned a year older and she was seen celebrating the big day with the media and Sana. Soon after the Bigg Boss 13 arrived on her birthday, she took all the limelight while posing for shutterbugs. For the birthday bash, Sana opted for all-white look. Shehnaaz picked a white sleeveless top which she paired with white flared pants and a small white handbag.

Keeping it real, Shehnaaz Gill kept her makeup minimal as she just accentuated her eyes with winger eyeliner and dark brown lipstick. She tied her hair in a bun and rounded off her look with metallic hoops. Now a couple of videos from last night have surfaced on social media one of which has been doing the rounds. The viral clip sees Shehnaaz Gill feeding Giorgia Andriani the birthday cake soon after they cut it. The actresses look cute as they post together.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Soon after the video surfaced, fans couldn’t help but shower their love on Shehnaaz Gill and Giorgia Andriani. A user called them ‘cute’, while another called Sana “Queen”. A user also wrote, “Hey nazar na lage mere bachche ko kisi ki buri meri jaan #shenaazgill bus khush reh mere bachche asie he.” Check it out below:

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will next be seen opposite Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which also stars Pooja Hegde in a key role.

