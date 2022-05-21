Karan Kundrra has now massively become popular post his stint in Bigg Boss 15. He didn’t win the show but won many hearts across the globe with how he played the reality show. And well, his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash won the show, so it’s a win-win situation for him. Now, according to the latest reports, the handsome hunk has bought a swanky apartment in Bandra worth Rs 14 crores. Yes, that’s correct. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Bandra happens to be one of the most plush locations in Mumbai and owning a house there is actually a big deal. Reportedly, it was his lifelong dream to have a house in Bandra which has now come true. We are so happy for him.

A source close to ETimes confirmed the news of Kundrra buying an apartment in Bandra and said, “Documents accessed by us show that the flat bought by Karan Kundrra is located on the 12th floor of the building named 81 Aureate located in Bandra. Kundra paid ₹14 crore for the apartment.”

Besides the flat, Karan Kundrra will also have access to not one or two but three car parkings. The actor reportedly paid a stamp duty of ₹81.81 lakh when the flat was registered on May 13th, 2022. The area of the house is 5238 square feet.

Recently, cricketer Prithvi Shaw also bought an apartment in the same building as Karan. The cricketer bought it on the 8th floor for ₹10.5 crore according to the publication.

We checked the interiors for 81 Aureate and it only offers 4 BHK and 8 BHK apartments and by the price of it, it looks like the actor has bought a 4 BHK for himself in the building.

Congratulations, Karan Kundrra on your new house.

