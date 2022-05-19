TV actor Karan Kundrra is well known for playing Arjun in Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Ritwik Noon in Dil Hi Toh Hai. His recent stint in Bigg Boss has fetched him a lot of fame. Even though he did not win the title of the show he has emerged as a winner to his fans.

Karan even hosted Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp as a jailor and now he is a part of the Khatra Khatra show which is again a blockbuster on the television. He often gets papped by the shutterbugs in town but his latest picture has got his fans worried. Scroll down to know more.

Karana Kundrra was recently papped by the shutterbugs and the picture is going viral on social media. In the picture, the TV star was seen having a bandage for a blood test on his hand which has left his fans now worried. An eagle-eyed fan took to Twitter and expressed his concern.

The user tweeted, “What happened to Karan Kundrra Is your health ok @kkundrra ??? Please Karan Take care of your health”. Take a look at the tweet below:

This has got several other fans of Karan Kundrra share their concern over the star’s health. One user tweeted, “I wish pray and really hope uuh are very very fine 🧿🧿 plzz take care of yourself and be always happy healthy ❤️🧿 our all good wishes are with you ❤️❤️ “. While another user wrote, “Hey @kkundrra what happen to you care karo na aapne health ko plz😥😥😥”.

A third user wrote, “I think it is because of katra katra katra show 🤔🤔🤔” Another user then claimed that Karan may have undergone some blood test. “It’s just a normal blood test. May be a regular check up & it’s good if he is doing,” wrote the user.

I wish pray and really hope uuh are very very fine 🧿🧿 plzz take care of yourself and be always happy healthy ❤️🧿 our all good wishes are with you ❤️❤️ #KaranKundrra #TejRan #KaranKundrraSquad

EVIL EYES OFF KARAN 🧿🧿

EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN 🧿🧿 — Karan Kundrra Fc (@KaranKu78763037) May 17, 2022

Hey @kkundrra what happen to you care karo na aapne health ko plz😥😥😥#KaranKundrra #KKundrraSquad — Nawaz_ki_Ashmita❤️ (@Ashmita80299981) May 17, 2022

I think it is because of katra katra katra show 🤔🤔🤔 — Karan_Kundrra_Telugufan (@AA08_AD11) May 17, 2022

We hope everything is alright with Karan Kundrra.

