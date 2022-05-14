Karan Kundrra is on fire this year! While the actor is roaring with multiple projects on the professional front, he has ticked off another dream from his list on the personal front. The versatile star has finally registered for his dream house in Bandra.

Hot off the press news is that Karan Kundrra has registered for a lavish flat at a swanky building in Bandra, Mumbai. From what we hear, the apartment has a beautiful sea-facing view.

A source revealed, “Apart from a sea-facing view, Karan Kundrra‘s new home has a private lift and a swimming pool. The value of the flat fall somewhere above Rs. 20 crores.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Kundrra’s music video Bechari and his stint as a host of Dance Deewane Junior are garnering much love from the audience.

Karan Kundrra also has a film with Ileana D’cruz and Randeep Hooda & Khatra Khatra with Jacqueline Fernandez.

On the personal front, Karan Kundrra is making headlines for romancing Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash.

Karan Kundrra was a part of Bigg Boss which he exited as a finalist.

