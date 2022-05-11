Karan Kundrra’s famous reality show Lock Upp may have ended, but the excitement surrounding the same is still running high among the audience. Fans across the nation are obsessing over the success of bash pictures and scraping the internet to know more inside deets about the show.

You are in for a treat because we have a hot off the press update about Lock Upp! From what we hear, Karan scripted history through his segments by achieving a record-breaking viewership.

According to inside information, the actor-host garnered more than 13.1 million views, the highest in the entire running of Lock Upp. Earlier this, Karan Kundrra also bagged the highest viewership for the streaming platforms.

There is certainly no doubt about the massive fan following of Karan Kundrra, and the above proves the same. Meanwhile, his latest music video, ‘Bechari,’ is earning acclaim for his impeccable performance and gripping screen presence. Up next, he has a film with Ileana D’cruz and Randeep Hooda & Khatra Khatra with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui was released from Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut ‘Lock Upp’ with a Rs 20 lakh cheque and brand new car. Payal Rohatgi and Anjali Arora, were declared the first and second runners up. The finale also featured popular reality show regulars Mandana Karimi, Azma Fallah and Shivam Sharma.

