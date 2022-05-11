Munawar Faruqui entered the Lock Upp house suprising many. His bitter equation with Kangana Ranaut was talk of the town and the duo even ended up in a brawl initially. The comedian may have won the winner title but the finale had been quite dramatic for him. Sunil Pal graced the big day and ended up calling his comedy ‘vulgar’. Scroll below for his reaction!

For the unversed, Sunil Pal graced the finale of Lock Upp and continued to take many digs at Munawar. He called his jokes ‘vulgar’ and even indirectly called him a ‘terrorist.’ This obviously left many in disbelief and the winner himself was in quite shock.

Reacting to Sunil’s statements on his Instagram Live, Munawar Faruqui said, “Sunil Pal bhai to chalu hi ho gaye they, band hi nahi hore they. Kya bhadke huye they mere pe. Main bola, ‘Sunil bhai, maine tumhara kya bigada hai yar’ (Sunil Pal was very angry with me, I said what have I done to you).”

In one of the post, Sunil Pal had tagged Munawar Faruqui and asked him to save comedy from vulgarity. Responding to the same, the reality show star continued, “I respect and love comedy as much as you do. Please don’t say that comedy is in danger because of me. You have a right to your opinion. We all can save comedy together. Your way is different, mine is different. When you came on stage, you must have felt I was disrespecting but I was not. Even if you think I did, I didn’t mean it. You said ‘aukaat (worth)’ nahi hai meri, aukaat bana lenge.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

Well, that was a strong reaction by Munawar Faruqui. It is now to be seen if Sunil Pal reacts to it.

