Munawar Faruqui had a very rough last year due to his case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. However, things got better after the comedian got a chance to give clarification about the issue by participating in Lock Upp. People supported him and last weekend he emerged as the ultimate winner of the Kangana Ranaut hosted show. Meanwhile, he grabbed a lot of attention for his closeness with Anjali Arora but after winning the trophy, Munawar shared a picture with an unknown girl on his social media.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, apart from winning the trophy, the comedian also took home ₹20 lakh, a BMW car along with an all-expense-paid trip to Italy. On the other hand, Payal Rohatgi was declared the first runner-up, while, Anjali was declared the second runner-up.

Advertisement

Soon after winning Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture with his alleged girlfriend whom he had mentioned in the show. While conversing about her, the comedian used to call her Bubby and sharing a picture with her, he wrote, “Bubby Bubby tera ni mai,” along with Diljit Dosanjh’s song, Lover.

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui hid her face with a heart emoji. On the other hand, Netizens were super curious to know her identity while some asked about Anjali Arora.

Reacting to the picture, a netizen wrote, “Someone take care of anjali,” another user wrote, “Munjali wale dikh nhi rhe,” a third user commented, “No munawar it’s not a your gf please your gf is anjali please,” a fourth user wrote, “Anjali arora k kiya hoga ab.”

Soon after Munawar Faruqui won Lock Upp, the comedian spoke about his experience and feeling. Talking to Indian Express, he told, “However, the biggest emotion right now is that of joy. Every one of us worked hard on the show but to get the fruits of your labour is very special. And the most important thing is that this is not just my trophy, there have been millions of people who voted for me. I am just speechless right now,”

Meanwhile, he even reacted to Anjali Arora’s statement about him befriending the social media influencer for the game, he said, “Every bond I made on the show was for real. I tried protecting the one close to me so that we could evict our competition. I never tried to use anyone. If she felt that, I think there must be some reason. But she was a good friend and will always be one.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such stories.

Must Read: Mother’s Day 2022: Anupamaa, Aarya To Turning Red – Here Are Titles To Watch & Celebrate This Special Day With You Mum

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube